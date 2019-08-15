Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Francis Seraph Church
1615 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis Seraph Church
1615 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH
Ludmilla (Gehling) Tenkman Obituary
Ludmilla Tenkman (nee Gehling)

Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late Victor E. Tenkman, loving mother of Martha (the late Robb) Schueler, Victor (Maureen) Tenkman, Paul Tenkman, Laura (Greg) Hein and Carl (Elaine) Tenkman, grandmother of Stephanie (Adam) Brooks, Ryan, Morgan, Jesse and Emily Tenkman, sister of the late Walter (Betty) Gehling. Ludmilla passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the age of 97. Visitation at St. Francis Seraph Church, 1615 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202 on Saturday, August 17 from 9 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Special thanks to Joannie Payne and the Staff at Christ Hospital. Memorials may be made to the church. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 15, 2019
