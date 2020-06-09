Luella M Britch
Bridgetown - Luella Marie Britch (nee Enneking), died peacefully at home, June 5, 2020, age 101. Luella was born in Oldenburg, Indiana on November 9, 1918. She married the love of her life, Frank in 1941. The couple settled in the west side where they raised three children; Joyce Mirizzi, Mary Lou Swisher and Donald Britch. Luella was a dedicated and hard worker. After retiring from the Colerain IGA, she spent her time walking and volunteering for the American Cancer Society. She was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and excited to be a grandmother of 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Private funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati (45242). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Bridgetown - Luella Marie Britch (nee Enneking), died peacefully at home, June 5, 2020, age 101. Luella was born in Oldenburg, Indiana on November 9, 1918. She married the love of her life, Frank in 1941. The couple settled in the west side where they raised three children; Joyce Mirizzi, Mary Lou Swisher and Donald Britch. Luella was a dedicated and hard worker. After retiring from the Colerain IGA, she spent her time walking and volunteering for the American Cancer Society. She was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and excited to be a grandmother of 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Private funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati (45242). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.