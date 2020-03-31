|
|
Luis "Lou" Martinez
Luis Martinez, age 64, Loveland, OH, passed away Wed., March 18, 2020. Born July 8, 1955, in Sterling, Illinois, son of Luis Martinez Sr. and Ernestina Saldivar. He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa (nee Crandall), and his children Matt (Angie) Lyons, Reece and Rachel Martinez, grandchildren Cade, Cael, and Caylee Lyons, his mother, Ernestina, a sister, Mary, a brother, Lorenzo, and many loving relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Luis Martinez, Sr., brother, Leo, and grandparents Rodolfo Saldivar and Piedad Saldivar.
Lou loved people. Fond of good conversation, he thrived on making others laugh. It was fitting and right as he used these talents to pursue an illustrious career in sales. His keen interest in others made Lou both universally loved and recognized; someone knew Lou wherever he went. Family and friends will remember him as humorous and caring, someone who saw everyone with a story to share.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Crossroads Church in Oakley. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the fullness of Lou's life. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020