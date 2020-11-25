1/1
Luke Spencer Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luke's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luke Spencer Miller

Luke Spencer Miller, age 80, of Eddyville, KY and formerly of Florence, KY passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah. He retired after 34 years as a Clerk with the U.S. Postal Service, was an Air Force veteran and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include four daughters, Linda Frith, Montgomery, AL; Sandra (Dennis)Hammersmith, Gulfport, MS; Angela (Chris) Wren, Union, KY; and Maggie (Eric) Reichert, Worthville, KY; two sons, Gregory (Cathy) Miller, Lake in the Hills, IL and James (Jennifer) Miller, Kuttawa, KY; one sister, Faye Kelly, Erlanger, KY; 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Foster and Elizabeth Thomas Miller, three sisters, Martha Kennedy, Ruth Skirvin and Adah Baker and two brothers, John Miller and David Miller.

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Lakeland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Eddyville, KY is in charge of arrangements.

You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral Home - EDDYVILLE
1133 Highway 62 East
Eddyville, KY 42038
(270) 388-4045
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeland Funeral Home - EDDYVILLE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved