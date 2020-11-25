Luke Spencer Miller
Luke Spencer Miller, age 80, of Eddyville, KY and formerly of Florence, KY passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah. He retired after 34 years as a Clerk with the U.S. Postal Service, was an Air Force veteran and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include four daughters, Linda Frith, Montgomery, AL; Sandra (Dennis)Hammersmith, Gulfport, MS; Angela (Chris) Wren, Union, KY; and Maggie (Eric) Reichert, Worthville, KY; two sons, Gregory (Cathy) Miller, Lake in the Hills, IL and James (Jennifer) Miller, Kuttawa, KY; one sister, Faye Kelly, Erlanger, KY; 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Foster and Elizabeth Thomas Miller, three sisters, Martha Kennedy, Ruth Skirvin and Adah Baker and two brothers, John Miller and David Miller.
There will be no visitation or funeral service. Lakeland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Eddyville, KY is in charge of arrangements.
