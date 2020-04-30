Lydia Argo
Colerain Twp. - ARGO
Lydia (nee Given), age 87 years, died suddenly on Monday, April 27, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, David H. Argo and her son Daniel D. Argo. She is survived by her children Chip (Shelley) Argo, Kathy Argo, daughter-in-law Connie Argo, grandchildren D. Ryan (Sarah) Argo, Lindsay (Nick) Simmons, Katie Argo, Emma Argo, David Argo and 5 great grandchildren. She was a member of the Long Hunters Association, a volunteer at Hamilton City Parks for 25 years and was an avid arts and horse lover. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at Bevis Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.