Florence - Lyle Thomas Albert, 77, of Florence, KY passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH. Lyle proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed making wine, traveling, reading, playing golf in Florida, and spending time with friends. His parents, George Albert and Roberta Love preceded him in death. Lyle is survived by his loving wife: Geraldine Albert, his beloved daughter: Jennifer Albert, his dear sister: Marsha (George) Cunningham, 3 nieces, and 1 nephew. A visitation will be held for Lyle on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A Catholic Blessing will be held following the visitation at 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be held in private at Crown Hill Memorial Gardens in Cincinnati, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019