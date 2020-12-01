1/1
Lyle Henry Rasch
1927 - 2020
Hamilton - Lyle, 93, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. He was born August 17, 1927 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin to Ella and Henry Rasch. He had two brothers, Herbert and Leland, and a sister, Sharon. Leland and Sharon predeceased him. He married Anna Dankovich on January 16, 1954. Lyle was Pastor of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church (Warren, MI), Arlington (Toledo, Ohio), St. John Lutheran Church (Geneva, Ohio), and Christ Lutheran Church in Groesbeck, Ohio. After his retirement in 1995, he continued to serve as an interim pastor at 5 congregations in the Cincinnati area and, most recently, led a weekly bible study at Bradford Place where he resided. Lyle is survived by his three children: Deborah Wollaeger (Philip), Timothy (Nancy) Rasch and David (Sharon) Rasch, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 4 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W, Washington Blvd. Hamilton, Ohio from 2:00-5:00 P.M.. A private service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main St. Hamilton, OH 45013, with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating. The recorded service will be available at the Immanuelhamiltonchurch.com website afterwards. Remembrances may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
