Lyman Smith Sr.
New Richmond - In loving memory of Lyman Morton Smith Sr., whom slipped the surly bonds of this earth on the evening of September 25, 2020 at the age of 89. Born on July 15, 1931, He is preceded in death by his father William Lyman Smith, mother Catherine Smith (nee Ellis), loving wife Lucille Smith, sister Janet, and son Larry.
Lyman is survived by his children Lyman Jr (Kathy), Leslie (LaShanda), Loren (Donna), Lowell (Karen), and Lizabeth Bargo nee Smith (Wayne). A grandfather to Landon (Dena), Nicole, Amanda (Timothy), Joshua, Zachary, Kacie (Jeremy), Lindsey (Griffin), and Clayton. Great-grandfather to Bradley, Landon, Lukas, and Margo. Fondly remembered by cousin Gary Williams and niece Cindy Bennis. Prior to meeting his late wife Lucille of 62 years, Lyman proudly served his country in the United States Army, Korean War Veteran. Working many years in the same trade of plasterer as his father. Lyman in 1959 embarked on a career at General Motors Norwood plant and was a member of the UAW local 674, to which he retired when the plant closed in August of 1987. Lyman enjoyed singing, playing the harmonica, and was a competitive rifleman. His gregarious personality was his notable trait, along with his devout faith in God and Christ. Lifelong member of the Church of Christ and attended with the Highway 32 Church of Christ. "I will sing of the Lord's great love forever; with my mouth I will make your faithfulness known through all generations" (Psalm 89:1) He will be missed by many, especially his friends at the Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. A public visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6-8:00 PM. Public funeral service will take place the following day, Friday, October 2, 2020, at 10:00 AM. Interment Mt. Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Association
of Cincinnati 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.