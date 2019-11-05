Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
5361 Dry Ridge Road
Cincinnati, OH
Colerain Twp. - Lynda Tyson, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Virginia Tyson, and sister, Patty Hildebrand. She is survived by her son, Chad and his wife, Jennifer Brogan; daughter, Cara and her husband, Jeff Tomlinson; daughter, Casey Brogan and her significant other, Nick Kreimer; grandchildren, Nicholas and Brooke Tomlinson, Charlie and Will Brogan, Kat Kreimer; sister and brother- in-law, Eileen and Tony Kohl; brother, Robert "Bucky" Tyson; brother-in-law, Ken Hildebrand; a special niece, Lisa Kohl; her beloved dog, Gracie; and other nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Road, Cincinnati at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or HART Animal Rescue.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
