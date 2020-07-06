Lynn Allen CalhounMilford - Born on October 7, 1945 in Sloane Valley, KY. Passed away on April 7, 2020 at the age of 74. Loving father of David (Tanja) Calhoun, Jamie Calhoun McGrath, Kristy (Andrew) Brady and Brandy (Matthew) Waits. Proud grandfather of Tristyn Smiley, Taylor Smiley, Andrew Brady, Asher Waits, Tarah Calhoun, Connor Calhoun and Aeden Calhoun. Dear brother of Lloyd (Freda) Calhoun of Amelia, OH, Leslie (Betty) Calhoun of Burnside, KY, Larry Wayne (Karen) Calhoun of Bronston, KY, Leman "Brent" (Barbara) Calhoun of Cincinnati, OH, Linda Calhoun Grider of Somerset, KY and the late Leonard. Lyndsey, Lola, Ladora, Lawrence and Lilly Mae. Cherished son of the late James H. and Maude (nee Godsey) Calhoun. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Lynn proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Friends will be received from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, July 18 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where a military service will begin at 4:00 PM followed by a memorial service. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Lynn Calhoun to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Unit 220, Mason, OH 45040.