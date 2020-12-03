1/1
Lynne Anne Fritschi
Lynne Anne Fritschi

Lynne Anne Fritschi, 86, beloved Mother of Amy Ganci, Tom Brooks, and Julia Lowe, and step-Mother to Eric Fritschi, Evan Fritschi, and Carla Knab, was called to her Lord on November 26, 2020. Lynne was born in 1934, in Marshall, Michigan, to Ralph and Florence Kline. Lynne attended Asbury College in Kentucky and became a beautician. After raising her family, a role she thoroughly loved, Lynne returned to the workplace, distinguishing herself as an employee of Proctor & Gamble in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she worked, of course, with haircare and beauty products. Lynne's entire life was defined by her devotion to Christ and caring for her fellow man, a devotion shared by her late husband Carl Fritschi.

A memorial service will be held on December 6, 2020 at 11:30am CT through Zoom at Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/93001582867?pwd=VUorQ1RTeXNtZ1RUckxWNTlPeGJDZz09

Meeting ID: 930 0158 2867

Passcode: 361924




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
