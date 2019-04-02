Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
United Jewish Cemetery
7885 Ivygate Lane
Montgomery, OH
Cincinnati - Gordon, Lynne, nee Meyers, age 81, passed away March 29, 2019, beloved wife of the late Dr. Bruce Wolff, devoted mother of Jerry (Miriam) Gordon of Indianapolis, IN & David Gordon of W. Palm Beach, FL, dear sister of Susan Falk & the late Philip Mitchell Meyers, Jr., sister-in-law of Ann Meyers, loving grandmother of Jerry, Jason & Tiffany Gordon. (Graveside) services Thursday, April 4, 1:30 P.M. at United Jewish Cemetery, 7885 Ivygate Lane, Montgomery, Ohio 45242. Friends may call on the family following the interment at the Queen City Club, 331 E. 4th Street, Cinti, OH 45202. Memorial contributions to Rockdale Temple or any of Lynne's favorite Arts Charities in Cincinnati. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019
