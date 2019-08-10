Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
M. James "Jim" Mitter


1930 - 2019
M. James "Jim" Mitter Obituary
M. James "Jim" Mitter

Anderson Township - M. James Mitter "Jim", Born January 19,1930. Died peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at age 89. He attended St. Cecilia grade school, graduated from Purcell High School and Xavier University with a Masters degree in Finance. He was a decorated Korean War Veteran of the USAF.A Dedicated career as Financial Administrator of The Christ Hospital for over 35 years. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan (Sampson) Mitter. He is survived by his son, Mark J. Mitter (Marjorie). Julie E. Mitter A'Hearn, Amy Mitter Humenay, (Nick), 7 Grandchildren, 2 step grand-daughters and 3 great-grandsons. Family and Friends may attend the visitation, Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 3pm-6pm, at Gilligan Funeral Home, Corner of Galbraith and Montgomery Rd., (Kenwood ~ 45236). Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 10, 2019
