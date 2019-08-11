Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
611 Sycamore Street
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Lois (Keiser, Fischer) Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Lois (Keiser, Fischer) Reed Obituary
M. Lois Reed (Keiser, nee Fischer)

Cincinnati - M. Lois Reed (Keiser, nee Fischer) passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019 at the age of 87. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth E. Reed, devoted mother of Jill (George) Vonderhaar, Jennifer (Nick) Russo, Jamie Keiser, and Jo Ann (Barry) Grundy; adored grandmother of Johnathan, Nick, Alex, Addison, Patrick and Tommy; dear sister of Jo Ann (Stan) Mohr, Lucille (John) McNabney, Marge (Ron) Keller, L. Robert (Pauline) Fisher and John (Barbara) Fischer; former wife to Hugh Keiser. Lois requested that her remains be donated to UC College of Medicine. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 am at St. Francis Xavier Church, 611 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati, Ohio. Reception downstairs following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45220, or Notre Dame Academy, 1699 Hilton Drive, Park Hills, KY 41011.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.