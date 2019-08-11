|
|
M. Lois Reed (Keiser, nee Fischer)
Cincinnati - M. Lois Reed (Keiser, nee Fischer) passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019 at the age of 87. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth E. Reed, devoted mother of Jill (George) Vonderhaar, Jennifer (Nick) Russo, Jamie Keiser, and Jo Ann (Barry) Grundy; adored grandmother of Johnathan, Nick, Alex, Addison, Patrick and Tommy; dear sister of Jo Ann (Stan) Mohr, Lucille (John) McNabney, Marge (Ron) Keller, L. Robert (Pauline) Fisher and John (Barbara) Fischer; former wife to Hugh Keiser. Lois requested that her remains be donated to UC College of Medicine. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 am at St. Francis Xavier Church, 611 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati, Ohio. Reception downstairs following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45220, or Notre Dame Academy, 1699 Hilton Drive, Park Hills, KY 41011.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2019