Mabel M. Bailey
(nee Moore) - Beloved wife of the late Earl N. Bailey. Loving mother of Kay Hale and Michael (Tanya) Bailey. Cherished grandmother of Heather (Ian) Johnson, Tara & Nathan Bailey. Adored great grandmother of Emma Johnson. Dear sister of James Moore and the late Margaret Ann Reinhart and Robert Moore. Also survived by many special nieces, nephews, family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Saturday March 30, 2019 at the age of 92. Friends are invited to a Visitation on Monday April 8th, from 11:30 AM until time of Blessing Service at 1:30 PM at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. If desired memorials may be made to St. Martin of Tours Church, 3270 St. Martin's Pl. Cincinnati, OH 45211. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019