Madeline Grote



Springdale - Madeline E. Grote, 87 of Springdale, OH; passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born on January 5, 1933 to the late Everett and Harriet Perkins. She enjoyed playing bingo, square dancing, writing poetry. She was a 1988 Wheel of Fortune Showcase Winner. She had a deep faith in God. Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; brother, Eugene Perkins. She is survived by her loving children; Dennis (Roxanne) Grote, Gary (Cathy) Grote, Valerie (Joe) McFarland; sister, Pat Clifton; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A visitation will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2pm-4pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home-Sharonville. A private service will be held with burial to take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Springdale. Donations in Madeline's name may be made to the Parkinson's Association.









