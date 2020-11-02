1/1
Madeline Grote
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madeline Grote

Springdale - Madeline E. Grote, 87 of Springdale, OH; passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born on January 5, 1933 to the late Everett and Harriet Perkins. She enjoyed playing bingo, square dancing, writing poetry. She was a 1988 Wheel of Fortune Showcase Winner. She had a deep faith in God. Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; brother, Eugene Perkins. She is survived by her loving children; Dennis (Roxanne) Grote, Gary (Cathy) Grote, Valerie (Joe) McFarland; sister, Pat Clifton; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A visitation will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2pm-4pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home-Sharonville. A private service will be held with burial to take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Springdale. Donations in Madeline's name may be made to the Parkinson's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 45241
513- 681-7526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville formerly Schmidt,Dhonau Kucner FH

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved