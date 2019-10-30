Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church (Spring Grove Village)
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church (Spring Grove Village)
Mae R. Smith

Mae R. Smith Obituary
Mae R. Smith

Cincinnati - Mae R. Smith, beloved wife of the late Norbert Smith Sr. Devoted mother of Norbert Jr. (Sherry), Michael (Kathy), Richard (Sharry), Joseph, Patrick Smith and the late Jo Ann (Donald) Regner, late Paul (Kathleen) Smith, and the late June. Loving grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of many. Sister of the late Gertrude Cadwallader, late Michael and the late John Scharf. Mae passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 a day after turning 100 years old. Visitation will be held at St. Bernard Church (Spring Grove Village), on Saturday (Nov. 2) from 9am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Socety or Dragonfly Foundation. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
