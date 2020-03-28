|
|
Maebelle M. Cohen
Cincinnati - Maebelle Mandeleil Cohen, age 101, a lifetime resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late Leon Cohen and adoring mother to Nancy (Dolph) Berman of Evendale, Ohio, and Richard (Judith) Cohen of Somerville, Massachusetts. Loving grandmother to Jeffrey (Veronica) Berman, James (Lisa Reichsteiner) Berman, John (Lisa) Berman and Sarah (Jorge) Cohen Torres. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren and was a devoted aunt to Jim and Tom Dine and Terri Mandeleil Demas. Mae was preceded in death by her brother Sam Mandeleil. A service to celebrate her life will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Valley Temple in Wyoming, Ohio, or to would be gratefully appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020