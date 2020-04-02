|
|
Magaret "Peggy" Seta
Cincinnati - Margaret "Peggy" Seta (nee Schuler) beloved wife of the late Joseph Seta. Loving mother of Connie Seta and Tony (Colleen) Seta. Cherished grandmother of Kristofer Charles, Karla Charles, Kayla (Zack) Kaiser, Lakin (Blake Mason) Seta-Carusone, Alex Seta, Cody Seta, and Roxanne Seta. Treasured great-grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Jeanette Douthit and Catherine Bellerby. Passed away, Wednesday, April 1st, 2020. Age 77. Private Funeral Services will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks (donate.autismspeaks.org). Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home Cheviot Rd. serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020