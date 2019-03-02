|
Magdalena Cravens
Batavia - Magdalena A. Cravens (nee Phillips) 96, of Batavia, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 16, 1923 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Anthony and Magdalena Phillips (nee Marchalonis). She was preceded in death by her husband John W. Cravens Sr. Magdalena is the loving mother of John (Teri) Cravens, James (Glenda) Robinson, Marilyn (Bob) Privette and was preceded in death by two daughters, Juanita Grooms and Barbara Collins. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She was born in the United States, the first generation of Lithuanian immigrants and she later worked as the office manager for the Ohio Knife Company for many years. Magdalena loved her family and leaves a legacy of over 40 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was also a very active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and she volunteered her time at the Veterans Hospital in Cincinnati. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Monday, March 4, 2019 at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 West Main Street, Amelia, Ohio. A funeral service will follow the visitation 11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in the Cravens Private Mausoleum.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 2, 2019