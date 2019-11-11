|
|
Maggie Allen
Cincinnati - Maggie Allen of Cincinnati died peacefully November 10, 2019 after a happy and full life of 96 years. Born in Clarkton, NC to Reverend Walter and Mrs. Margaret Goodman, she grew up in the Carolinas and attended Converse College in Spartanburg, SC. After graduation she taught at Cedar Spring School for the deaf and blind, where she even wrote a short play that the students performed on May Day 1946.
She met Julian Allen in Spartanburg, and after they married in 1949 the couple moved to Kettering, Ohio where they raised their sons Paul and Will. After Julian retired from WPAFB in 1980, the couple retired to Spartanburg, where they lived in Julian's childhood home, and enjoyed those years with family pet Butch the Wonderdog, and both old friends and new friends.
After Julian's death in 2003, Maggie returned to Ohio to be close to son Paul, his wife Brenda, and three beloved granddaughters Marcy Allen, Steph Allen, and Lisa Noonan and husband Ryan. Will's widow Annie Schmidt and her sons Evan and Connor Strand have also been a part of the Allen family, and Maggie always looked forward to the many visits and calls from Annie and her husband Rick. Maggie lived at Twin Lakes in a townhome for several years, then moved to their assisted living facility, and finally in spring 2019 moved to Traditions of Deerfield. The family wants to thank all the great people at Twin Lakes and Traditions of Deerfield for the wonderful care she received.
Maggie was always very active in her churches: Fairmont Presbyterian Church in Kettering, First Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg, and Indian Hill Church in Cincinnati. She loved spending time with family, and visiting Black Mountain and Montreat, NC, and Edisto Island, SC. She was a voracious reader, always with a book at her side. Maggie also loved music, playing piano daily until her final few years, and listening to the soundtrack to "The Music Man" at least once a day in recent years. She was preceded in death by husband Julian and son Will, and her twin brother Walter Goodman and sisters Mary Lane and Rose McDougald.
There will be a small memorial service at 2 PM on November 24 at the chapel at Traditions of Deerfield, with light refreshments following the service. Maggie would have asked you to dress comfortably, no suits and ties please. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Cedar Spring School for the deaf and blind where Maggie taught, at SCsdbFoundation.org/donations.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019