Malcolm "Pete" Dye Johnson



Kentucky - Malcolm "Pete" Dye Johnson, 77, of Kentucky, passed away on July 4, 2020 in care of Tidewell Hospice in Venice, Florida. He was born on May 11, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Ronald Johnson and Cora Johnson (nee Dye). He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Ronald Liggett and Roy Hiser.



He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and Betty Johnson; and was an uncle to many nieces and nephews. Malcolm had a huge love for University of Kentucky basketball. Friends and family are invited to a visitation at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, Amelia on Friday from 10:00am until time of funeral service on Friday at 11:00AM. Interment Pierce Township Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Malcolm's name to the Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinsons in Sarasota, Florida.









