Dayspring Church of God
1060 Smiley Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45240
Cincinnati - Malvenia Walker passed on January 7, 2020 at the age of 97. Mother of Melcenia (John) Hunter, Venora Southerland and Kenneth (Cynthia) Walker.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 18 at the Dayspring Church of God, 1060 Smiley Ave, Cincinnati, 45240. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences and the full obituary may be found at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
