Marcella Boehm
Green Twp. - Marcella Boehm, loving wife of 46 years to the late William A. Boehm. Dearest mother to Ann (Gottfried) Laux and the late William Boehm Jr. Grandmother of 3; Thomas (Sherry Denise) Laux, Stephen (Angela) Laux and late Richard Laux. Great grandmother of 4; Ashley, Peter, John and Sarah Laux. Dearest sister to 3 brothers; Paul (late Shirley) Byrne, Leonard (Rosemary) Byrne, late James (Ruth) Byrne and 3 stepbrothers; Norbert (Pat) Gilman, Jerry (Judy) Gilman and Joe (Sharon) Gilman. Loving aunt to numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Marcella passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 98 after various health struggles. She was led by her faith. Due to covid-19, the family is having a private visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. James Church (White Oak) on Saturday (August 8) at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. James Church (White Oak)
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
