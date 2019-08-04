Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Wedig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella Laugle Nee Wedig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcella Laugle Nee Wedig Obituary
Marcella Laugle nee Wedig

Mt. Healthy - Marcella Laugle nee Wedig. Beloved wife of the late Millard Laugle, Jr. for 55 years. Devoted mother of Sharon (the late Gene) Engel, Greg Laugle, the late Doug Laugle, Dan Laugle, Mike (Lisa) Laugle, the late Eric Laugle, Laura (Chris) Ciolino, and Lisa (Tim) Stanken. Loving sister of the late Bill Wedig, the late Leonard Wedig, Gary Wedig, Ronald Wedig, Margie Winkelman, Claire Guenther, and the late Joan Gray. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews. Marcella passed away on August 1, 2019 at the age of 91 yrs. Former member of the Church of the Assumption (Mt. Healthy). Current member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church (Walton, KY). Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6th from 5 to 8 PM at Paul R.Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 7th at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery (Mt. Healthy). Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now