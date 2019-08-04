|
|
Marcella Laugle nee Wedig
Mt. Healthy - Marcella Laugle nee Wedig. Beloved wife of the late Millard Laugle, Jr. for 55 years. Devoted mother of Sharon (the late Gene) Engel, Greg Laugle, the late Doug Laugle, Dan Laugle, Mike (Lisa) Laugle, the late Eric Laugle, Laura (Chris) Ciolino, and Lisa (Tim) Stanken. Loving sister of the late Bill Wedig, the late Leonard Wedig, Gary Wedig, Ronald Wedig, Margie Winkelman, Claire Guenther, and the late Joan Gray. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews. Marcella passed away on August 1, 2019 at the age of 91 yrs. Former member of the Church of the Assumption (Mt. Healthy). Current member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church (Walton, KY). Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6th from 5 to 8 PM at Paul R.Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 7th at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery (Mt. Healthy). Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019