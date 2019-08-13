|
Sister Marcella Marie Missar
Cincinnati - Sister Marcella Marie Missar, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, died on August 9, 2019 at the age of 92 and 76 years of Religious Life. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Philadelphia, Dover, DE, Baltimore and Colorado. Sister taught Religion and was Head of the Music Department at Notre Dame High School in Moylan, PA. She was DRE at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Wilmington, DE and in St Luke/St. Andrew Parish in Ocean City, MD. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, August 13th. Burial will take place after the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Congregational Mission Office at 30 Jeffreys Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938 A Memorial Mass will be celebrated later in Philadelphia. Funeral arrangements by Spring Grove Funeral Homes. Complete obituary may be found at www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019