Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Marcella Schaewe
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
King of Kings Lutheran Church
3621 Socialville Foster Rd
Mason, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
King of Kings Lutheran Church
3621 Socialville Foster Rd.
Mason, OH
Marcella "Marcy" Schaewe


1928 - 2019
Marcella "Marcy" Schaewe

Evendale - Beloved wife of Arnold E. "Arnie" Schaewe for 57 years. Devoted mother of David (Karen) Schaewe, Tim (Lisa) Schaewe and Andrew Schaewe. Cherished grandmother of Erin, Annie, Samuel, Alexander and the late Kevin. Dear sister of Paul (Carol) Dable. Marcy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Departed on July 22, 2019 at the age of 81. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27th from 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, all at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 3621 Socialville Foster Rd. Mason, OH 45040. If desired, memorials may be made to the church or . Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 25, 2019
