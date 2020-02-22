Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Marcellus Goldschmidt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcellus Goldschmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcellus F. "Bud" Goldschmidt

Add a Memory
Marcellus F. "Bud" Goldschmidt Obituary
Marcellus F. "Bud" Goldschmidt

Sycamore Township - Beloved husband of Marian "Rusty" Goldschmidt (nee Replogle) for 24 years. Devoted father of Jenny Stringer, Sandy Partin, Ken Ballard, Stacy Bartlett, Lee Ballard and Krissy Ballard. Cherished grandfather of 15 and great - grandfather of 4. Dear brother of JoAnn Elmlinger, Mary Gemereth, Marcellee Absher and the late Ellen Boyle. Departed on February 22, 2020 at the age of 79. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27 from 12 - 3 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. Funeral service will be Friday, February 28th at 11 am at the funeral home. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcellus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -