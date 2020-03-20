Resources
Marcia Anne Crosby Martin Obituary
Carmel Manor - Marcia Anne Crosby Martin passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 89 at Carmel Manor in Ft. Thomas, KY. Marcia was born and raised in Columbia, Missouri. She was a graduate of Hickman High School, Christian College (now Columbia College), the University of Missouri, and a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. Upon graduation Marcia taught home economics at the high school in Hannibal, MO. Marcia retired from teaching upon her marriage to her husband, William R. Martin, III who has predeceased her. During their 65-year marriage, Marcia and Bill resided in St. Louis, MO; Pittsburgh, PA; Cincinnati, OH; Union, KY; St. Petersburg, FL; Breckenridge, CO; Pinellas Park, FL; Sapphire, NC and finally Live Oak, FL. Marcia was a dedicated homemaker as well as an accomplished seamstress sewing for herself, her children and her grandchildren, including wedding dresses for both her daughters. Marcia is predeceased by her brother and his wife, Jim and Joan Crosby of Columbia, MO and her brother-in-law, Dr. E.K. Burk of Plano, TX. She is survived by her six children: William R. Martin IV (Kathy), Joseph C. Martin (Kathleen), Margaret M. Shouvlin (Patrick), James E. Martin (Carol), Howard C. Martin (Becky), and Anne M. Stepaniak (Mark); her eight grandchildren: Jessica K. Martin, Andrew J. Shouvlin (Olivia), William R. Martin V (Lauren), Mary Bridget Shouvlin, Dallas R. Martin, Allison S. Brucato (Anthony), Maximillian M. Stepaniak, and Heather C. Martin; her two sisters-in-law: Betty Martin (Robert) of Austin, TX and Marjorie Burk of Plano, TX and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of funeral services and to honor Marcia's character, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to Carmel Manor where Marcia was well cared for in her final year of life.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020
