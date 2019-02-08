|
Marcia Cahall
Cincinnati - Marcia Cahall, age 96, passed away on January 29, 2019 at Ohio Living Llanfair retirement community. Born on February 10, 1922 in Merrill, WI to William Herman and Martha Rusch Krueger. Sister of J'Ette Drake and Donald Krueger; sister-in-law of Clifford Drake and Lucene O. Krueger. Loving mother of Michael (Karen) Cahall of Pittsburch, PA, and grandmother of Bailey Cahall, Arlington, VA. Served in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve from 1943 to 1949. Marcia worked as librarian for Procter & Gamble. Memorial service will be on Saturday, Feb. 9th at 11 AM at Knox Presbyterian Church, 3400 Michigan Ave. Cin. OH 45208. Reception in the church Social Hall following the service. Memorials may be directed to the Music Fund at Knox Presbyterian Church. Spring Grove Funeral Homes and Elden Good in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019