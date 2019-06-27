|
|
Marcia Chesley
Mason - Chesley, Marcia, age 92, passed away June 25, 2019, formerly married to the late Richard G. Goldhagen, beloved mother of Michael (Nancy) Goldhagen, Patty (William) Walters & the late Robin (Robert) Love, dear sister of Stanley (Susan Dlott) Chesley, loving grandmother of Shari Wall, Jaqueline Goldhagen, Ryan S. & Rae Walters & Rachel, Blake & Valerie Plowden, dear aunt of Richard Chesley & Lauren Chesley Cohen. Graveside services at the United Jewish Cemetery, 7885 Ivygate Lane, Montgomery, 45242, Thursday, June 27, 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Wise Temple or the SPCA would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 27, 2019