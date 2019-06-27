Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
United Jewish Cemetery
7885 Ivygate Lane
Montgomery, OH
View Map
Mason - Chesley, Marcia, age 92, passed away June 25, 2019, formerly married to the late Richard G. Goldhagen, beloved mother of Michael (Nancy) Goldhagen, Patty (William) Walters & the late Robin (Robert) Love, dear sister of Stanley (Susan Dlott) Chesley, loving grandmother of Shari Wall, Jaqueline Goldhagen, Ryan S. & Rae Walters & Rachel, Blake & Valerie Plowden, dear aunt of Richard Chesley & Lauren Chesley Cohen. Graveside services at the United Jewish Cemetery, 7885 Ivygate Lane, Montgomery, 45242, Thursday, June 27, 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Wise Temple or the SPCA would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 27, 2019
