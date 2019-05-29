|
Marcus T. Antoni
Eastgate - Marcus T. Antoni. Beloved husband of Misty L. Antoni nee Grome. Cherished son of the late Boneva Browning Hensley. Loving father of Nina Antoni. Dear stepfather of Tyler Truitt. Brother of Norman (Rosa) Rowe, Kathy (Rocky) Vaughn Foster, and Barb (Terry) Maloney. Uncle of Cylis (Catherine), Tony (Christine), and Melissa (Brandon). Also survived by the Grome family, the Lester family, and numerous friends & fellow musicians. Marcus passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2019 at the age of 44 yrs. Singer, Songwriter, and Music Producer. Dedicated employee of Kyocera Senco Brands. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31st from 5 to 8 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to the and to the Marcus Antoni Memorial Fund c/o any Fifth Third Bank. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 29, 2019