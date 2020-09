Or Copy this URL to Share

Marga Osborne



Marga achieved her final sleep on Thursday, September 24, 2020. If you wish to honor Marga in some way, in lieu of flowers, she prefered donations be made to a cancer research / treatment organization of your choice, or Hospice.She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Linda Goodspeed, her twin brother Rudy Zolg and her husband Harley Osborne Sr.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store