Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
Margaret A. Gross

Obituary

Margaret A. Gross Obituary
Margaret A. Gross

Green Township - Margaret A. Gross, (Nee Stevens), Beloved wife of the late Isaac 'Bill' W. Gross. Loving mother of Diane Beyersdorfer and Mark (Theresa) Gross. Devoted grandmother of Lauren (Ray) Knight, JC Beyersdorfer, Caitlin (Andrew) Arlinghaus and Jenna Gross. Dear sister of Judy (the late Dale) Fisher, Dan (Barbara) Stevens, Darrell (Diane) Stevens and Mary (Gene) Head. Also survived by her many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 85 years of age. Life Celebration SATURDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may by made to the Audubon Society of Ohio, Cincinnati Chapter, 3398 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45239. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 15, 2019
