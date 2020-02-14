|
|
Margaret Ann Birch
Cincinnati - Margaret Ann Birch, 67, passed away on February 11, 2020, Beloved wife of Albert Birch, loving mother of Eddie DeMerle, Bridgette Hernandez, Kathy DeMerle, Kimberly Combs, Jennifer Carter and Albert Birch Jr.; Grandmother of many; sister of Alice McBride, Bobby Hunter, Earlene Meadows, Phyllis Wingert, Retha Zeinner, Ronald Hunter, Patty Kemfort and Charlotte Lively; daughter of the late James Paul Hunter and the late Lena Mae Fristoe and many other family members. Family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223 ,beginning at 10:00am until time of service at 11:00am, Condolences at www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020