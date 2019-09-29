Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
48 W. Sharon Rd
Glendale, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Bohlander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Bohlander

Add a Memory
Margaret Bohlander Obituary
Margaret Bohlander

Cincinnati - Bohlander, Margaret M. (nee Gallagher) Loving wife of the late Vernon J. Bohlander Sr. Dear mother of Vernon J. (Laurel) Bohlander Jr., Mark M. Bohlander and the late John M. Bohlander. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, and a total of 30 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Mother-in-law of Theresa Bohlander. Former mother-in-law of Penny Bohlander. Margaret passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at the age of 97. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Mass of Eternal Rest at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W. Sharon Rd., Glendale, OH 45246 on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Gabriel Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now