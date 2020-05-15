Margaret (Peg) Chappell
Mason - Chappell, Margaret (Peg), widow of Kenneth. Proud and loving mother of Kathleen (Jim) Friend, Richard, David, and Jeffrey (Jaqueline) Chappell. Grandmother of four, great grandmother of five. Life is a gift and she enjoyed all of it. A dedicated book lover, she enjoyed learning new things. If desired, memorials may be sent to Middletown Salvation Army. Shorten and Ryan in charge of arrangments. Service for family only. Condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.