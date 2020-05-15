Margaret (Peg) Chappell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret (Peg) Chappell

Mason - Chappell, Margaret (Peg), widow of Kenneth. Proud and loving mother of Kathleen (Jim) Friend, Richard, David, and Jeffrey (Jaqueline) Chappell. Grandmother of four, great grandmother of five. Life is a gift and she enjoyed all of it. A dedicated book lover, she enjoyed learning new things. If desired, memorials may be sent to Middletown Salvation Army. Shorten and Ryan in charge of arrangments. Service for family only. Condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home-Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved