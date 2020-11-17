Margaret Elizabeth Kabel (nee Doyle) passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 14, 2020 in Naples, Florida at age 100. She was predeceased by her husband, Herman Kabel. She was known to family and friends as Mom, Marge or Margie. She was the mother of three sons, Rodger (deceased), Bob (Washington, D.C. and Rehoboth Beach, DE) and Greg (Ft. Lauderdale, FL) and grandmother of Michael and wife Lynn (Cincinnati).
Born in Cincinnati to William and Ruth Doyle August 13, 1920, at home in Elmwood Place, she graduated from Hughes High School in 1937. She loved softball as a young girl and was a devoted fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. She often talked of summers at the Doyle cottage at Indian Lake with her sister. She was predeceased by brothers William Doyle, Jr. and Donald Doyle and sister Evelyn Roberts and their spouses. She also leaves nieces Carol Carothers, Madeleine Jordan and Maureen Lavorgne and their extended families.
Margaret and Herman were married in November, 1942 and immediately move to Amarillo, Texas where Herman was stationed at the Army Air Field. They returned to Cincinnati after the war to start a family and business which eventually became Wallingford Coffee Mills. Margaret was a member of the Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church and later Armstrong Chapel United Methodist Church and was active in the Indian Hill Women's Club. Both loved Parent's weekends in Granville when Bob and Greg were students at Denison University.
She effortlessly entertained family and friends over many years. Christmas Eve and Day were especially important family holidays. Margaret will be remembered for her warm smile and gentle demeanor and for the encouragement she gave to everyone around her.
She took up golf in midlife and matched her husband's love of the game. They were long-time members of Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati and Vineyards and Moorings Country Clubs in Naples.
They bought their first property in Naples in 1978 where she became a full-time resident in 2010. The family expresses its gratitude to her caregivers for the excellent care she received over an extended period.
