Margaret (Marge) F. Ranz (nee Timmers)
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late John H. Ranz for 67 years. Loving mother of John Jr. (Jacquie), Robert (Mary Ann), David (Laura), Thomas (William Trent), and Michael. Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Marge graduated from Our Lady of Angels High School in St. Bernard, Ohio and was very proud of her Business Administration degree from the University of Cincinnati. She served on the Board of Trustees at Providence Hospital and the Mothers Club Board at St. Xavier High School. Marge was a past president and longtime member of Monfort Heights Garden Club. Passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019 at the age of 92. Visitation will be at St. Clare Catholic Church, 1443 Cedar Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45224 on Saturday, June 15th at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of the Christian Burial at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to , 4360 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 or the Monfort Heights Garden Club, 5905 West Fork Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45247. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 13, 2019