Margaret Florence McCarthy
1942 - 2020
Margaret Florence McCarthy

Margaret Florence McCarthy (nee Powers), beloved wife of Ronald for 57 years passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 21, 2020 at the age of 78 from cancer. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, 5 PM - 8 PM at the Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing required. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, 9:30 AM at St. Rose Church. The Mass will be live steamed, to watch the funeral Mass please visit www.strosecincinnati.org and select 'watch live'. Full obituary and online condolences at rohdefuneral.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
