W E Lusain Funeral Home
2455 Stanley Ave
Dayton, OH 45404
(937) 443-2030
Margaret Guentert

Margaret Guentert Obituary
Margaret Guentert

Wilmington - Margaret A. Guentert, 78, daughter of the late Fred and Helen Guentert died unexpectedly on May 8. Margaret was a former teacher and chair of the English department at Walnut Hills High School and later an assistant professor of English at Wilmington College. She established the WILL Program at the college and directed it for ten years. She is survived by several cousins in Germany and by her long-time friend and companion, Eileen Parris. Memorials may be sent to the Bibelow Oceanic Laboratory in Booth Bay, Maine.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 12, 2019
