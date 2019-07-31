|
Margaret Helen Smith
Cincinnati - Margaret died peacefully at her residence at the Deupree House. She was 86. Margaret was born in Evanston, IL and raised in Winnetka, IL. She met her future husband, Roger during the summer of 1955 at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY when she was a counselor and French teacher for girls. They were married in 1957 in Winnetka. Margaret received her bachelor's degree at Wellesley College. She spent a year at the Sorbonne University in Paris while attending Wellesley. She received a master's degree in education at Harvard and her second master's degree at University of Cincinnati in French Education. She was a gifted linguist teaching French at high school and college level. She was on the faculty at Xavier University in the Language Department. Margaret also spoke some Spanish, Italian and some German. She and her husband traveled all over the world. They lived in Germany for 2 years and for a short while in India. Margaret enjoyed playing tennis with friends at Cincinnati Tennis Club and she loved attending the opera, classical music concerts and theater and was a devotee of classical art. She passed her love of the arts to her children. Margaret was a devoted wife to Roger and a wonderful mother to her four sons. She had a quiet strength and was always a supportive parent as her children grew up and started their careers and families. Margaret was passionate about her sons' families and enjoyed visiting with them and her grandchildren. Margaret is survived by her husband Roger, her brother William Smith, her sons Wade, Craig, Douglas, Roger Len and her 11 grandchildren. Visitation will be on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 from 11am-2pm at the Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home in Mt Lookout. In lieu of flowers, donations are kindly requested to The at . Online condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 31, 2019