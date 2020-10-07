Margaret I. Siglock
Green Township - (Nee Sollmann), Beloved wife of Jerry E. Siglock for 54 years. Loving mother of Steven, Teresa and Marc (April) Siglock. Dear sister of William J. (Beverly) Sollmann. Sister-in-law of John A. Siglock. Also survived by her nieces, other family and friends. Passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 79 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on Monday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Church on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Memorial Fund, 5924 Bridgetown Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45248 or to Vitas Hospice, 11500 Northlake Drive, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45249. www.bjmeyer.com