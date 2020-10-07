1/
Margaret I. Siglock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret I. Siglock

Green Township - (Nee Sollmann), Beloved wife of Jerry E. Siglock for 54 years. Loving mother of Steven, Teresa and Marc (April) Siglock. Dear sister of William J. (Beverly) Sollmann. Sister-in-law of John A. Siglock. Also survived by her nieces, other family and friends. Passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 79 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on Monday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Church on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Memorial Fund, 5924 Bridgetown Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45248 or to Vitas Hospice, 11500 Northlake Drive, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45249. www.bjmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved