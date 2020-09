Margaret J. Steinmetz (nee Nintemann)Margaret J. Steinmetz (nee Nintemann) beloved wife of the late George J. Steinmetz, devoted mother of Mark (Colleen) Steinmetz, Rick (Clara) Steinmetz, Debora (Jerry) Ayers, Donna (Rock) Paolercio, and Tom (Pam) Steinmetz, loving grandmother of Andy (Lizzy), Elizabeth (Jeremy), Megan (Ben), Dominic (Julie), Danielle, Drew, Anna, Michael, Eric, and Zach, and cherished great-grandmother of Eleanor, Ruby, Emerson, Lainey, Caroline, sister of the late Chris Cullen and Herman Nintemann.Margaret died September 24, 2020, at the age of 89. There will be a private mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice