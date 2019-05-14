|
Margaret Knue
Cincinnati - Margaret Mary Knue (nee Haffey) beloved wife of the late Norbert Knue. Loving mother of Michael (Brenda Cain) Knue, Mark (Barbara) Knue, Marianne Knue (Jim Brush) and Monica (Tom) Kennard. Devoted grandmother of Adrian and Colin Brush, Michael "Casey" Knue and Cody Rae Knue. Dear sister of Edward (Joanne) Haffey, Lillian (Kenneth) Koppmeier and preceded in death by 5 siblings. Special friend of Melanie and Keith Hansmann (Kayla and Adam). Passed away May 11, 2019. Age 95 years. Visitation 5-8 P.M. Thursday at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Friday at St. Ignatius Church 5222 North Bend Rd., Burial St. Joseph New Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Free Store Food Bank, 112 E Liberty St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Covenant House, Times Square Station, P.O. Box 731NewYork, NY 10108. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 14, 2019