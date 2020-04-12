|
|
Margaret (Peggy) L. Meyer
Wilmington - Margaret (Peggy) L. Meyer 97 passed away on April 11, 2020 at Ohio Living Cape May ,Wilmington, Ohio. Peggy was born August 16, 1922 in Cincinnati and resided there most of her adult life. She is a member of Kennedy Heights Presbyterian Church with whom she has been in contact with since moving to Wilmington. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Walt Meyer; her sister Elizabeth Dickson; and her son Walt Meyer Jr. Surviving her are her two children Stephen Meyer and Elizabeth Smith; six grandchildren Jessica, Christopher, D'Ann, Erin, Abby and Hannah: and five great grandchildren. There will be a private graveside service at Spring Grove cemetery. Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020