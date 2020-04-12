Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret L. (Peggy) Meyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret L. (Peggy) Meyer Obituary
Margaret (Peggy) L. Meyer

Wilmington - Margaret (Peggy) L. Meyer 97 passed away on April 11, 2020 at Ohio Living Cape May ,Wilmington, Ohio. Peggy was born August 16, 1922 in Cincinnati and resided there most of her adult life. She is a member of Kennedy Heights Presbyterian Church with whom she has been in contact with since moving to Wilmington. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Walt Meyer; her sister Elizabeth Dickson; and her son Walt Meyer Jr. Surviving her are her two children Stephen Meyer and Elizabeth Smith; six grandchildren Jessica, Christopher, D'Ann, Erin, Abby and Hannah: and five great grandchildren. There will be a private graveside service at Spring Grove cemetery. Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -