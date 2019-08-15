Services
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Church
9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd.
West Chester, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Church
9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd.
West Chester, OH
Margaret L. Olson

Margaret L. Olson Obituary
Margaret L. Olson

- - Margaret L. Olson, passed away on August 13, 2019, at the age of 91. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. John Church (9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., West Chester, OH, 45069) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (https://hospiceofcincinnati.org/locations/blue-ash/) or the . Services in care of Shorten and Ryan.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 15, 2019
