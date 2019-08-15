|
Margaret L. Olson
- - Margaret L. Olson, passed away on August 13, 2019, at the age of 91. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. John Church (9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., West Chester, OH, 45069) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (https://hospiceofcincinnati.org/locations/blue-ash/) or the . Services in care of Shorten and Ryan.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 15, 2019