Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Margaret Voegele
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
4536 Vine Street
St. Bernard, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
4536 Vine Street
St. Bernard, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Voegele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret L. "Margie" Voegele


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Margaret L. "Margie" Voegele Obituary
Margaret L. "Margie" Voegele

St. Bernard - Margaret L. "Margie" Voegele, daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian (Devins) Voegele. Dear sister of Joseph (Lori), Raymond (Linda), Dennis (Teresa), Vince and the late Richard (JoAnn). Beloved Aunt to Jason, Angie, Joey, Rick, Doug, Mark, Steve and Chad Voegele, Monica Marlowe, Jen Strickler, Jill Henry and Megan Peters. Great Aunt to 18. Margie retired after 42 years of service at Central Trust and PNC banks. She was an active member of the St. Bernard Womens Club, St. Bernard Seniors, The Ludlow Grove & St. Bernard Historical Society and of the St. Bernard Eagles. She loved to travel with both family and friends. Died May 31, 2019. Age 76. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6th from 9:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM both at St. Clement Church 4536 Vine Street, St. Bernard, OH 45217. In lieu of flowers, donations should go to St. Clement Church. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now