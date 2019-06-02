|
Margaret L. "Margie" Voegele
St. Bernard - Margaret L. "Margie" Voegele, daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian (Devins) Voegele. Dear sister of Joseph (Lori), Raymond (Linda), Dennis (Teresa), Vince and the late Richard (JoAnn). Beloved Aunt to Jason, Angie, Joey, Rick, Doug, Mark, Steve and Chad Voegele, Monica Marlowe, Jen Strickler, Jill Henry and Megan Peters. Great Aunt to 18. Margie retired after 42 years of service at Central Trust and PNC banks. She was an active member of the St. Bernard Womens Club, St. Bernard Seniors, The Ludlow Grove & St. Bernard Historical Society and of the St. Bernard Eagles. She loved to travel with both family and friends. Died May 31, 2019. Age 76. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6th from 9:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM both at St. Clement Church 4536 Vine Street, St. Bernard, OH 45217. In lieu of flowers, donations should go to St. Clement Church. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 2, 2019