Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
7820 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
7820 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH
- - Margaret Mary Birck (nee Sommer) wife of Edward C. Birck, Sr., beloved mother of the late Debra A. Crosby (Gary), Edward C. Birck (Deborah), Nancy M. Von Bargen (David), Kenneth W. Birck (Karen), Cynthia J. Sutter (Timothy), Douglas C. Birck (Julie), the late Maryann Mofford (John Fay), and Christopher F. Birck (Jane). She is also survived by her sister, Anna Korb (Henry), 15 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. She entered into rest Oct. 6, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255, Oct. 10 at 10:30 am. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 9:30-10:30 AM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family. Memorials to Lifecenter.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019
